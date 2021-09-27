Last week, Taylor Swift had some fun on TikTok while honoring the influence Shania Twain has had on country music. Now, the trend keeps on giving with Twain offering her own version of the popular trend.

This past Tuesday, Swift shared her own version of the "Mama Said" social media craze that focuses around pop singer Lukas Graham's catchy track of the same name. To participate, TikTok users match pictures up to the song about someone that inspired them to break boundaries.

For her version, Swift took the trend as the perfect opportunity to hit back at critics that say, "country girls can't go pop" while also celebrating one of country music's greats: Shania Twain.

Not one to be outdone, Twain took the trend as a way to pay the honor forward, applying the same treatment to Dolly Parton. She uploaded a video with a caption that both thanks Swift and acknowledges that Parton helped her take country music by storm; "Thank you @taylorswift ❤️ I appreciate you! Paying this one forward to another trailblazer 😘"

Like Swift, Twain opted to include both solo pictures of Parton, as well as some imagery of the pair together. The video ends with a clip of Twain and Parton sharing a stage and holding hands after a performance:

So far, Twain's video has been viewed more than 3.2 million times. As for Swift? Her version has climbed to a staggering 13 million views. You can follow Twain's official TikTok channel here.

Country Music's 30 Most Powerful Women Ever: