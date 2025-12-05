Shelby Blackstock and his wife, Marissa, are sharing a deeply personal loss — one that comes after years of hope, heartbreak, and trying to grow their family.

In a vulnerable Instagram post on Friday (Dec. 5), Marissa revealed that the couple recently lost their unborn baby, just days after finding out they were expecting for the first time.

“Our little boy… he arrived the day after my dad passed, two pink lines on Thanksgiving morning — something I had never seen before in three long years of trying,” she wrote.

But just as quickly as hope arrived, it began to slip away. And this week, doctors confirmed what they already feared — their pregnancy had ended in loss.

A Glimmer of Light in a Heavy Year

The heartbreaking news follows what Marissa described as a devastating season of grief.

She lost both her father and brother-in-law, Brandon Blackstock, this year. Still, in her post, she reflected on the unexpected strength she's found amid so much loss.

Though he began to slip away in the days that followed… he still gave us something precious. He showed me that my body can do this. That hope isn’t gone.

Shelby and Marissa — who tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony at Walt Disney World in 2022 — have been open about their fertility journey.

After more than a year of trying naturally, they began medicated cycles with help from top Nashville doctors.

Now, even in the middle of loss, Marissa says she’s not ready to let go of the dream of becoming a mother.

“Biologically, time may not be on our side, but I’m not ready to set this dream down. Not now, not ever,” she said.

A Family Rooted in Strength

Shelby, 34, is the only child of country music icon Reba McEntire. The “I’m a Survivor” singer shares Shelby with her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock. The pair were married in 1989 and divorced in 2015 after 26 years together.

Alongside Shelby, Reba has said she “claims” Narvel’s other children as her own — including Brandon, who died of cancer in August 2025.

Marissa — a licensed esthetician and popular social media influencer — closed her post with a message for others who may be walking a similar path:

“If you’re walking through your own losses, I hope you find your small threads of light too.”

The couple has received an outpouring of love and support since sharing their story. And in a season of unimaginable heartbreak, they continue to hold onto hope — and each other.