Reba McEntire’s Son Shelby + His Wife Hit a Sweet Relationship Milestone

Reba McEntire's son Shelby Blackstock is celebrating 11 years since the day he met his wife, Marissa.

Blackstock and Marissa are true partners in life, love and adventure, and Marissa kept that in mind as she shared a carousel of photos documenting their special day on Tuesday (Jan. 14).

"11 years ago today, I met the guy who would change my life forever," she writes in the caption of her post.

The photos in her post document two of the couple's wildest memories: Skydiving and swimming with sharks.

"From jumping out of planes and diving with Great White Sharks to riding in fast cars and traveling the world, life with him has been the ultimate adventure," Marissa goes on to say.

It's no surprise that Blackstock is a bit of a thrill-seeker. He's a former professional race car driver who has competed at events like the Indy Lights and the Pro Mazda Championship.

Blackstock and his wife have been married since early 2022. They tied the knot in a fairytale wedding ceremony at Walt Disney World, which is the same spot where Blackstock proposed in 2020.

Of course, his country superstar mom was in attendance. McEntire and Blackstock even had a mother-son dance to her song "You're Gonna Be (Always Loved By Me)," which she released in 2005.

Though Blackstock and Marissa have documented all the highlights of their life together, they've shared some struggles, too.

In 2023, Marissa revealed that they'd been trying to have a baby for over a year, but had not been able to conceive a successful pregnancy. They've since moved on to medicated cycles and other fertility treatments.