Shelly Fairchild Covers Loretta Lynn, Signs On For First LGBTQ Country Hall of Fame Show

Nashville-based performer Shelly Fairchild enlists singer-songwriter and social media star Shamir for a lively and vocal-driven performance of Loretta Lynn's "Fist City," a cover that Fairchild was spurred by the two artists' shared grief in the wake of the country legend's death.

"I was scheduled to record at Blackbird Studios in Nashville with Blackbird Academy students, and as I was driving to the studio for my second day of tracking, I got a text that said Loretta had passed," she remembers. "Her music changed the face of country for women. She wrote about what she was living, and she did not apologize."

The up-and-comer -- who has toured with country stalwarts like Martina McBride and Tanya Tucker -- found solace after the loss in conversation with Shamir, a Las Vegas-born, multi-genre singer who first found success with the release of his 2014 hit "On the Regular." The two trade verses on this faithful rendition of "Fist City," dancing along to the country classic in a music video they shot at Lynn's own Hurricane Mills, Tenn. ranch.

"The music of Loretta Lynn has always been a source of comfort," Shamir adds. "My love of country first began when I got my first radio when I was nine years old. Every Sunday morning my local country station would play classic country and oldies, and of course, Loretta's music was frequently played. The cherry on top of it all was being able to shoot in Hurricane Mills -- it was incredible to see all her awards and collectibles."

Hot on the heels of her new deal with Kill Rock Stars, Fairchild is due to appear on the bills of several prominent festivals and showcases, including the first-ever queer-specific music event at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Billed as Country Proud and presented by LGBTQ+ collective RNBW, the showcase and conversation event will feature performances from Fairchild as well as Angie K, Sonia Leigh and Adam Mac. In addition to playing their music, the artists and Country Proud co-founders Emily and Jamie Dryburgh will discuss their organization's history and mission as the experiences artists faced by queer artists in Nashville's music industry. The show is set for April 8; visit the Country Music Hall of Fame's website for more information.

