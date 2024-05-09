What Is Sonic’s Pickle Dr. Pepper? Unexpected Drink Going Viral Online

The internet is ablaze after a woman on TikTok went viral for ordering a Pickle Dr. Pepper in the Sonic drive-thru.

@mississippimemaw shared a video of herself ordering a large Dr. Pepper with pickles. Surprisingly, the employee rings it up without any hesitation and even tells her that her receipt will say "cherries," even though her drink will have pickles in it.

She claims that if you like pickles and you like Dr. Pepper, you'll love them together.

What Is a Pickle Dr. Pepper?

Just as the name would suggest, a pickle Dr. Pepper is simply an ice-cold Dr. Pepper with sliced dill pickles in it. Sonic is known for their wide variety of drink combinations, but this is one you won't find on the menu.

Judging by the comments on the video, people have an open mind to the sour and sweet combination. Some are already fans!

"It's called a Dr. Pepper Pucker! Ask for it!" Tommy chimes in.

"I've found my people," Braden gushes.

"I ordered this today and they told me I couldn't do that," Kelsey writes. "So I ordered a large Dr. Pepper with pickles on the side and did it myself."

"Pickles are good in any soda," Leigh shares.

A handful of fans said they had heard of this drink order, but under a different name. In North Carolina, there is a beverage called "the witch doctor" which features several sodas blended into a cup and topped with pickles.

Several users on the platform have shared their reactions to trying a Pickle Dr. Pepper. Even a Sonic employee tried it, saying it tasted like a pickle margarita.