Nostalgia! SpaghettiOs Bringing Back This Iconic Collaboration After 30 Years

This is not one of those times where you say, "Uh-Oh, SpaghettiOs." This is a time to go buy them.

After being ripped off of shelves 30 years ago, the iconic collaboration between SpaghettiOs and "Where's Waldo?" is back.

It was back in the early '90s when SpaghettiOs teamed up with the "Where's Waldo?" book series and started hiding Waldo pasta in a can that had him splattered on the label.

If this drop seems kind of random, it is. Campbell's sees the revenue possible with millennials and bringing back their throwback favorites.

A Campbell's rep says, "SpaghettiOs delights nostalgia-loving millennials — and so does Waldo. Many of those original fans who enjoyed 'Where’s Waldo?' SpaghettiOs as children will be excited to share this experience with their own kids."

The can of SpaghettiOs tastes the same as the normal shaped ones that we all know and love, but this gives kids something to do while they eat: Find Waldo and eat him.

The goal is still to find Waldo, but this edition's noodle shapes include Waldo's head, his dog Woof, a striped shirt and a beanie, in addition to the standard Os. It's basically SpaghettiOs on steroids.

If you are a parent, you know that today's kids are over-stimulated and constantly need something to grab their attention. The return of the SpaghettiOs "Where's Waldo?" collaboration does just that, while feeding your kid.

Of course, you can always heat up a can for yourself and eat them while having warm memories of your childhood and reminiscing about life.

