Taylor Swift has officially made history — again.

On Tuesday (Sept. 30), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) confirmed that Swift has become the first and only female artist to surpass 100 million certified album sales.

It’s a massive, once-in-a-generation milestone — and she hit it just days before the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

A Record That Puts Her in Rare Company

According to the RIAA, Swift has sold more than 105 million albums in the U.S. alone.

No other female artist has ever done it — and only a few legendary names, all male, rank higher:

The Beatles : 183 million

: 183 million Garth Brooks : 162 million

: 162 million Elvis Presley : 146.5 million

: 146.5 million The Eagles: 120 million

Swift’s top-selling albums include:

1989 (2014) : 14 million

: 14 million Fearless (2008) : 11 million

: 11 million Red (2012) : 8 million

: 8 million Taylor Swift (2006) : 8 million

: 8 million The Tortured Poets Department (2024): 8 million

The RIAA celebrated the achievement with a post on Instagram: “Congrats to @taylorswift on becoming the first and only female artist in history to surpass 100 million RIAA Certified Album Units!”

All Eyes on The Life of a Showgirl

Swift’s next era is already underway. Her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, drops Friday, Oct. 3, and she’s marking the release with a three-day, cinema-style event for fans.

“I hereby invite you to a dazzling soirée,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia’, along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage... and the brand new lyric videos from my new album.”

The event runs Oct. 3-5 in theaters nationwide. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Eras Tour looks, dress up, and dance in the aisles.

From Debut to Dominating

Swift’s journey from teenage country newcomer to global pop force has been anything but predictable — but her numbers speak for themselves.

With over 100 million albums sold, a sold-out Eras Tour, and a brand-new album launching this week, she’s continuing to set the bar higher than ever.