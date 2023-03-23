Taylor Swift Delivers on a Promise She Made to a Fan Five Years Ago

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Taylor Swift is arguably the biggest superstar on the planet: She has sold millions upon millions of albums, has broken countless chart records, and as of her latest tour, is known as the woman who broke Ticketmaster.

Tickets to Swift's 2023 Eras Tour are impossible to come by, and if you can get your hands on some, it's going to cost a pretty penny.

That's why a promise that she made to one special fan truly meant the world to not only the girl, but to Swifties all across the world. Per a report by ABC 15 in Arizona, in 2018, Isabella McCune had an accident that landed her in the hospital for nine months. She had burns on over 65 percent of her body, and wasn't able to see Swift on her then-running Reputation Tour as planned.

So, Swift visited the then-8-year-old Isabella at the hospital:

She also wrote a note for the girl on that day, which read: "Isabella, I hope you feel better soon. I’m so honored you’ve been listening to my music. You’re so awesome and I can’t wait to have you at a show. Stay strong, gorgeous. Love, Taylor."

She meant it.

Five years later, Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz. — where Isabella lives — on March 17 and 18. Imagine the McCune family's surprise when they received an envelope in the mail containing tickets to the show — a complete surprise. They were from Swift directly.

"Not only the fact that I’m able to go and I got these tickets gifted to me, they’re from Taylor Swift and her team and they remembered me, and thought of me to give me these tickets," Isabella tells the local ABC affiliate.

You can only imagine the joy that this now 13-year-old girl had as she danced and sang her heart out at the Eras Tour show, knowing she was personally invited by Taylor herself.

Next up for Swift is a run of sold-out dates in Las Vegas and Arlington, Texas. The United States portion of the Eras Tour runs through August.