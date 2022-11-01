Taylor Swift Becomes the First Artist Ever to Hold All Top 10 Spots on the Billboard Hot 100

Less than two weeks after the arrival of her new album, Midnights, Taylor Swift is already hitting historic new benchmarks: The album's songs have a monopoly on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Swift is now the first artist in the chart's 64-year history to hold all 10 top spots at once. Altogether, she's got 13 songs — the entirety of the standard Midnights tracklist, not including the deluxe edition she released three hours after dropping the album — in the Top 15 of the Hot 100 chart.

At the very top of the charts is the album's debut single, "Anti-Hero," marking the ninth No. 1 hit Swift has had on the Hot 100 over the course of her career. Altogether, Midnights made a resounding No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart, netting the biggest release week of any album in seven years. Upon release, the album earned nearly 1.6 million total consumption in the U.S. and 3 million worldwide. It scored 1 million U.S. pure album sales, broke the record for the album with the most vinyl sales in a single week and netted more than 1 billion global album streams in less than a week.

Per Billboard, Swift's latest Hot 100 chart record dethrones rapper Drake, who previously held nine of the Top 10 Hot 100 spots in September 2021. The Beatles also held a Hot 100 chart record back in 1964, with a monopoly on the Top 5.

On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Swift announced her 2023 Eras Stadium Tour, featuring a bevy of female-fronted opening acts.