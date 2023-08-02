Taylor Swift's production truck drivers aren't the only Eras Tour crew members receiving sizeable bonus checks. A new report from People confirms that everyone who has been working on the U.S. leg of her wildly successful show — from caterers to lighting technicians to back-up dancers — has received an extra payment for their hard work.

In total, Swift spent more than $55 million on bonus checks to celebrate the success of the Eras Tour, which launched in March and will wrap after she plays a final six nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday (Aug. 1), TMZ first reported that Swift presented each of her tour production truck drivers with a $100,000 bonus check, spending at least $5 million on bonus checks for the truckers in total.

But that turned out to be just a small fraction of the $55 million total Swift spent on bonus payments to her crew, back-up dancers and stage musicians.

In fact, Swift spent more money on bonus checks than most tours make overall. According to year-end data from Billboard, only 35 tours -- from all genres -- grossed more than $55 million in total in 2022.

Four country stars were among the top 35 highest-grossing 2022 tours. Kenny Chesney helmed the most profitable tour by a country artist, raking in $135,046,047 and topping Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and Eric Church.

After her U.S. Eras Tour dates come to an end, Swift won't take much of a break before heading out for a lengthy string of international dates that begin in late August. Those will kick off with two nights in Mexico City before Swift heads to Asia, Australia, Europe, the U.K. and more.