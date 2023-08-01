Taylor Swift Shells Out $100K Bonus Checks to Eras Tour Truckers

As the U.S. leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour comes to a close, she's sharing the wealth with the truck drivers who helped make her massively successful tour possible.

TMZ reports that Swift doled out $100,000 bonus checks to all the production truck drivers who've been hauling her stage equipment across the country since her stadium tour kicked off back in March. The truckers reportedly received their six-figure bonuses on Saturday (July 29), ahead of Swift's Eras Tour date at Santa Clara, Calif.'s Levi's Stadium.

According to TMZ, Swift's Eras Tour employs about 50 truck drivers (though the New York Post estimated the total number of trucks used in the tour as closer to 90 earlier this year), meaning that in total, Swift spent at least $5 million on bonus checks.

Truck drivers aren't the only crew members walking away from the Eras Tour with a sizable bonus check. A source tells TMZ that others employed to work on the tour — lighting and sound directors, back-up dancers, musicians, caterers and more — are also receiving "very generous" checks to reflect the success of the run.

After her Santa Clara show, Swift celebrated that concert and reflected on her tour's final shows in the U.S. with a collection of photos on social media.

"Really blows my mind that we have one last city on the US leg of The Eras Tour," she writes. "Santa Clara this weekend was a partyyy, both crowds were so loud and rowdy."

Next up, Swift will play six nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

After those shows come to an end, the singer won't take much of a break before heading out for a string of international dates starting in late August. Those will begin with two nights in Mexico City. The international leg of the Eras Tour will bring Swift to South America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the U.K. and more,