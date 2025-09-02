Over the last few years, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have formed a bond.

It's no surprise, as their respective significant others — Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes — are a dynamic duo for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The nation has watched the two women have shared a suite at Arrowhead Stadium, as well as other venues as they have cheered on their men.

They even created their own celebratory handshake:

Taylor Swift Celebrates Brittany Mahomes' 30th Birthday

So when Mahomes celebrated her 30th birthday in Nashville recently, Swift was there.

Mahomes went all out with her girlfriends in matching robes and glam, plus coordinated outfits boot-centric outfits for a night out bar-hopping on Broadway.

It was the quintessential Nashville girls' night.

It appears Swift took time to celebrate her football wifey friend wihile she was in Music City. Although it doesn't look like she took part in all of the festivities, Swift did make an appearance. One photo shows her with Mahomes, enjoying martinis at Kayne's Prime.

Mahomes included the snap in her birthday recap photo carousel on social media. The two are seated on the same side of a table, and they're the only ones in the picture.

Swift is rocking a T necklace which looks a lot like the one she wore to the Grammys, on her thigh.

Will Taylor Swift Play the Super Bowl in 2026?

There has been no official announcement regarding Swift performing the Super Bowl 60 halftime show in February 2026. However, fans have been running wild with Easter eggs claimed to be found in her recent appearance on Kelce's podcast, New Heights.

In the meantime, we can expect Swift to be present for Kelce's games as the NFL regular season kicks off this weekend. The two are newly engaged.

