Something fishy is happening at the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum in Nashville. One of Taylor Swift's guitars — known by fans as the "koi fish guitar" — appears to be missing, "temporarily removed," per the Hall of Fame.

A photo of the guitar being removed from its case is circulating on the Swiftie internet:

Those who have visited the museum since its disappearance have found the empty case with a note that reads "artifact temporarily removed" and no further information.

It's an intentional move, of course, and Swifties are speculating why that guitar and why now.

Swift re-released her 2010 country album Speak Now on Friday (July 7) with Speak Now (Taylor's Version). That album features the song "Last Kiss," which Swift sang live on her Speak Now Tour while strumming — you guessed it — the electric blue koi fish guitar.

The most obvious guess is that Swift intends on using the guitar at an upcoming concert. Her record-breaking Eras Tour stops at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday night, and what better time for Swift to usher in Taylor's Version of "Last Kiss" with the same guitar she used more than a decade ago than now?

It feels very on brand for a singer who fine-tunes every last detail of everything she does.

The Eras Tour will continue through Aug. 9, wrapping its domestic stint in Los Angeles. Swift recently announced she will be taking the in-demand tour overseas to Europe, Asia and Australia next year, with dates through Aug. 17, 2024.