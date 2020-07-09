Charlie Daniels is set to receive a posthumous honor from the state that he called his adopted home, and to which he made so many irreplaceable contributions. The State of Tennesee will salute the late country icon with flags at half-mast on Friday (July 10).

As Nashville news station WZTV Fox 17 reports, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced that flags in the state of Tennessee will fly at half-mast from sunrise until sunset on Friday, which is also the day Daniels' funeral is set to take place at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The service begins at 11AM.

Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Gretchen Wilson and Trace Adkins will perform to honor Daniels' life in a service led by SiriusXM's Storme Warren and pastor Allen Jackson.

Daniels was a country music and Southern rock icon whose hits included "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," "Simple Man," "Long Haired Country Boy," "Uneasy Rider," "Drinkin' My Baby Goodbye" and more. He was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry and the Musicians Hall of Fame.

See Photos of Charlie Daniels and His Wife, Hazel:

A North Carolina native, he settled in Tennessee to pursue his country music career and made some of his greatest contributions offstage, where he was an avid supporter of the U.S. military, especially veterans. Daniels died on Monday (July 6) at the age of 83 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke.

His family requests that in lieu of flowers, fans make a donation to the Journey Home Project, which Daniels and his manager, David Corlew, founded in 2014 to help address a variety of needs for U.S. veterans.

Adkins, Tracy Lawrence, Darryl Worley and more took part in a patriotic-themed service outside of Sellars Funeral Home in Mt Juliet, Tenn., on Wednesday night (July 8). The funeral home will hold an open visitation from 10AM until 8PM on Thursday (July 9) in advance of Daniels' formal funeral service on Friday. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks at the visitation and funeral service due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

President Donald Trump turned to Twitter on Tuesday night (July 7) to salute Daniels' legacy, writing, "We will miss GREAT Country Rocker, Charlie Daniels, who passed away yesterday in Hermitage, Tennessee. My condolences to his wife Hazel, and their family. Charlie is in my thoughts and prayers. I love his music!"

Soak Up the Charlie Daniels Band's Best Songs: