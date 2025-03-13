Tennessee Man Shot by His Dog While Laying in Bed (Read That Again)

A man in Memphis, Tenn. was laying in his bed when his 1-year-old Pitbull named Oreo shot him in the leg.

According to The Guardian, Jerald Kirkwood told police in Memphis that he and a woman were lying in bed with a firearm when his dog jumped up and inadvertently caused the weapon to discharge.

Kirkwood was shot in the leg by a bullet from his own gun, and on the other side of the weapon was Oreo.

FOX 13 in Memphis spoke to the woman who was in bed with Kirkwood at the time of the shooting, and she described the shooter, Oreo, as "a playful dog" who "likes to jump around and stuff like that," and that the gun "just went off."

Playing devil's advocate here: What if Oreo was upset about his recent brand of food being changed — or he didn't like how much time he was given on his last walk — and he saw the opportunity to turn on Kirkwood and took it?

Likely not the case, of course, and the sound of the gun going off probably scared Oreo just as much as it did Kirkwood and the woman.

Oreo's paw prints were not taken, and he was not taken into custody, so there is no mug shot to show, but let's hope both Kirkwood and Oreo learned their lesson in this situation not to be reckless with firearms.

The 25 Best Country Songs of the Last 25 Years (2000-2024) The best country songs of the last 25 years were felt and heard. Commercial impact was a factor, but emotional impact is what separates these songs from others released in the 2000s.

Technically the century began in 2001, but we reached back to 2000 to summarize this list of top songs. Alan Jackson is the only artist with two songs, but you'll find 11 Entertainer of the Year winners scattered across a playlist the required several stunning exclusions.

Curious as to why your favorite song missed the cut? Well, there are only 25 spots for the best of 25,000 country song releases. Hard decisions needed to be made! Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes