Tennessee Man Shot by His Dog While Laying in Bed (Read That Again)
A man in Memphis, Tenn. was laying in his bed when his 1-year-old Pitbull named Oreo shot him in the leg.
According to The Guardian, Jerald Kirkwood told police in Memphis that he and a woman were lying in bed with a firearm when his dog jumped up and inadvertently caused the weapon to discharge.
Kirkwood was shot in the leg by a bullet from his own gun, and on the other side of the weapon was Oreo.
FOX 13 in Memphis spoke to the woman who was in bed with Kirkwood at the time of the shooting, and she described the shooter, Oreo, as "a playful dog" who "likes to jump around and stuff like that," and that the gun "just went off."
Playing devil's advocate here: What if Oreo was upset about his recent brand of food being changed — or he didn't like how much time he was given on his last walk — and he saw the opportunity to turn on Kirkwood and took it?
Likely not the case, of course, and the sound of the gun going off probably scared Oreo just as much as it did Kirkwood and the woman.
Oreo's paw prints were not taken, and he was not taken into custody, so there is no mug shot to show, but let's hope both Kirkwood and Oreo learned their lesson in this situation not to be reckless with firearms.
