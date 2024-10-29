I’ve Found ‘Yellowstone’ + ‘Longmire’ Fans’ Favorite New Show [Watch]
Netflix has just released a new Western series that is already attracting a huge amount of attention, and fans of Yellowstone and Longmire will absolutely love it.
Territory is already being described as "the Australian Yellowstone," and the show stars Robert Taylor, who played Walt Longmire on the beloved neo-Western crime drama Longmire.
What Is the Premise of Territory?
Territory is set in the rough-and-tumble world of Australia's cattle business. The premise of the show is already drawing comparisons to both Yellowstone and Succession, as it follows the drama and intrigue of the Lawson family, who have owned Marianne Station — the largest cattle station in the world — for generations.
As the pilot begins, the rightful heir to the multi-million-dollar cattle empire dies under mysterious circumstances. That sets off a fight among the rest of the Lawsons over who will step up to lead the family business as it comes under attack from outside interests who want to take the Lawsons' power and land.
Who Stars in Territory?
Taylor plays Lawson patriarch Colin Lawson, a hard-bitten, take-no-prisoners businessman who's more interested in preserving the family legacy than he is in making money from Marianne Station.
The rest of the cast includes:
- Michael Dorman as Graham Lawson, Colin's alcoholic son who has been a constant disappointment to him.
- Former Fringe star Anna Torv as Emily Lawson, Graham's wife, whose family, the Hodges, have been Colin Lawson's bitter rivals for decades.
- Philippa Northeast as Susie Lawson, Colin's headstrong granddaughter, who has ambitions to one day run Marianne Station.
- Sam Corlett as Marshall Lawson, Colin's disaffected grandson, who has abandoned the family and gone his own way — and who may be the family's only hope for preserving their legacy.
- Dan Wyllie as Frank Hodge, Emily's brother, who takes every opportunity to get under Colin's skin — especially if it involves stealing his cattle.
- Sam Delich as Rich Petrakis, a petty criminal who Marshall falls in with.
- Jay Ryan as Cambell Miller, Emily's old flame who is now a rival cattle baron — and who wants her to leave her alcoholic husband and take up with him.
- Clarence Ryann as Nolan Brannock, an Indigenous cattle rancher who is trying to grow his ranch while trying not to run afoul of all the power players around him.
- Kylah Day as Sharnie Kennedy, who shares in Rich and Marshall's illegal hijinks, and is attracted to Marshall despite being with Rich.
- Sara Wiseman as Sandra Kirby, a mining magnate who comes from a cattle background and is trying to find a way to take over the Lawsons' empire — including trying to lure Emily to her side.
Where Can I See a Trailer for Territory?
The official trailer for Territory is on YouTube. Click to watch below:
When Did Territory Debut?
Territory debuted on Netflix on Oct. 24 and became an immediate hit, rocketing to the Top 5 series on the streaming service.
How Many Episodes of Territory Are There?
Territory is a limited series consisting of six episodes, all of which are currently available via Netflix.
Will There Be a Season 2 of Territory?
Netflix has not yet confirmed a second season, but Territory's quick popularity is already fueling speculation about a second season, which the end of Season 1 seems to set up.
