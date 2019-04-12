The Cadillac Three refuse to compromise their hard-driving, minimalist, rock-country sound, and the genre is better for it. Add "Crackin' Cold Ones With the Boys" to a growing catalog that's proving the trio is the AC/DC of country music.

They just will not, under any circumstances, cut and release a ballad. Some say "White Lightning" qualifies, and perhaps when you consider the forever-love nature of the lyrics and a music video that features singer Jaren Johnston's wife Evyn, it comes close. But compared to other ballads on country radio it's butane powered. Likewise AC/DC never got soft — coincidentally (or not) both have a spotty history with radio — and likewise AC/DC got away with some of the sparsest verses you'll ever find.

"Tailored Suits, chauffeured cars / Fine hotels and big cigars / Up for grabs, up for a price / Where the red hot girls keep on dancing through the night,” goes “Moneytalks” (1990).

"We got ice, check / We got coolers, check / We got cases of cold, domestic gold just waiting on the sun to set," Johnston sings to begin this new TC3 song.

Watch the Cadillac Three, Live!

"Crackin' Cold Ones With the Boys," TC3's first offering from a new studio album they told Taste of Country was ready last summer, is built on drummer Neil Mason's hard-driving loops with the promise of a rowdy night on the horizon coming after the fact. Kelby Ray's lap steel adds flavor to an easy-to-believe story of small-time debauchery. Man this song is going to sound great on stages this summer!

There may not be another band in country music as tight as the Cadillac Three, something that pins each and every studio recording as well as their live show. It's a true challenge to remain loyal to such a precise sound without overlap but each radio single to date has stood as unique. That's earned them a rabid following but lackluster response from programmers who enjoy flying their flag privately, but for whatever reason won't get that freaky with their playlists. Frankly it doesn't matter if this song changes that bad habit — this band oozes don't-give-a-damn.

Did You Know?: "Crackin' Cold Ones With the Boys" was written in Las Vegas and based on something the trio is fond of saying to one another.

Essential Country Songs of the 2000s:

The Cadillac Three, "Crackin' Cold Ones With the Boys"

We got ice, check / We got coolers, check / We got cases of cold, domestic gold just waiting on the sun to set.

Chorus:

Pop the tops, crush the cans / Camo koozie in her hand / Circle up them jacked-up toys / Buzz is just right, it’s a Saturday night/ Turn it up let’s make some noise / Crackin’ cold ones with the boys / Crackin’ cold ones with the boys.

We got tunes, check / We got girls, check / So come on have another / We got Sunday to recover and we ain’t even started yet.

Repeat Chorus

Crackin’ cold ones with the boys / Crackin’ cold ones with the boys.

Repeat Chorus