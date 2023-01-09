The Chicks Announce 2023 Las Vegas Residency

The Chicks are the latest country act to book an extended stay in Vegas. The country trio have announced a six-date Las Vegas residency for May 2023, set to take place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

"Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour," the Chicks explain in a statement. "After so many years without new music, last year felt like a long time coming."

2022 marked the return of the Chicks to the road in a big way, as they embarked on a self-titled amphitheater trek in support of their 2020 album, Gaslighter. That project marked the first full-length batch of new music from the band since they released Taking the Long Way in 2006.

The Vegas dates in May are just the beginning for what the band has in store.

"We hope our fans are ready for more in 2023 because we are not done!" they explain. "There is a lot more to come this year and we are excited to get it all started in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater this spring."

Tickets to the Chicks' Vegas residency dates will go on sale to the public starting Friday (Jan. 13) at 10AM PT, with presale options beginning Tuesday (Jan. 10).

The Chicks are one of several country acts spending time in Vegas in 2023. Miranda Lambert has summer shows booked for 2023 at Zappos Theater — the same stage where the Chicks will play — after kicking off the first leg of the residency in 2022.

Carrie Underwood has also announced that she's heading back to Las Vegas to resume her Reflection residency after she wraps her current tour, and Garth Brooks will be spending time in the city this year too: His Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency launches later in the year.

The Chicks' 2023 Las Vegas Residency Dates:

May: 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13