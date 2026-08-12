The Chicks are giving Taking the Long Way a 20th anniversary celebration with a special reissue featuring five bonus tracks — including previously unreleased music — and a tour that will see them perform the album in full.

Taking the Long Way (20th Anniversary Edition) is due out Oct. 2 as a three-LP set, giving fans a chance to hear new material from one of the most important albums of The Chicks' career.

'Taking the Long Way' Part 2

Originally released May 23, 2006, Taking the Long Way debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned The Chicks five Grammy Awards, including album of the year.

The album also produced "Not Ready to Make Nice," which won Grammys for record and song of the year and reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Read More: Country Music's 30 Angriest Songs, Ranked in Order

Now, the anniversary edition adds five bonus tracks to the album.

The collection includes demo versions of "Not Ready to Make Nice," "So Hard" and "Flowers," along with the previously unreleased "Thin Line" and "Live Wire." The two unreleased tracks will also be available to stream for the first time.

The vinyl edition will feature an exclusive etching with handwritten lyrics.

It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since Taking the Long Way. These songs take us right back to one of the most defining times in our lives, and it's incredible how much they still resonate today.

"We're so excited to finally share some unreleased tracks and to perform the entire album on this tour. It feels like the perfect way to celebrate this journey with the fans who have been with us every step of the way," The Chicks said in a statement.

The Chicks Are Taking the Album on Tour

The reissue arrives just ahead of The Chicks' Taking the Long Way 20th anniversary tour, which begins Sept. 30 in Detroit.

Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer will perform Taking the Long Way in its entirety each night, along with additional fan favorites.

The tour will make stops across the country, including Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Nashville, San Antonio, Austin, Seattle and San Francisco, before wrapping up with three nights at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

Get our free mobile app

For an album that earned the trio five Grammys and became such a defining part of their career, getting to hear Taking the Long Way from beginning to end again — along with five tracks that weren't part of the original album — makes this anniversary celebration a little more special.