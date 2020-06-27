The Lacs' team turned to social media to ask for prayers on Saturday (June 27) as they revealed that the duo's Clay Sharpe is currently hospitalized in intensive care after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

"As of Thursday, June 25, Clay tested positive for COVID-19, and pneumonia, and is currently in the ICU at a local hospital receiving treatment," a statement on the country-rap duo's Facebook page reads.

"Everyone please stay safe out there, and let's all say a little prayer for our boy."

The Lacs consist of Sharpe and Brian King, and the Georgia-based duo have built a large following in the country-rap scene. Most recently they released a new album, Rise and Shine, in October of 2019 via their self-owned Dirt Rock Empire record label, debuting a new video, "Redneck Roots," with Taste of Country in April of 2020.

Sharpe is the latest in a string of country artists who've been diagnosed with COVID-19, including Sturgill Simpson, Laura Bell Bundy, Jennifer Wayne from Runaway June and more. Joe Diffie died on March 29 at the age of 61 after contracting the virus, and John Prine died on April 7 at the age of 73 after being hospitalized for more than a week fighting the illness.

