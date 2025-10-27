‘The Road’ Totally Ignored the Elephant in the Room — We Won’t

The Road Episode 2 saw six of the remaining 11 contestants asked to perform both an original and a cover song. Britnee Kellogg picked a cover that one of the two judges knows very well.

The Road airs on CBS Sunday nights at 9PM ET.

Blake Shelton and Keith Urban are judges while Gretchen Wilson serves as tour manager.

Last week, executive producer Taylor Sheridan made an appearance.

READ MORE: Who's Left on The Road? See Who Was Eliminated Last Week

Only six of the singers performed because the other five will get their own dedicated episode next week. One person from each group is going to be eliminated.

If you haven't watched the second episode yet, expect a small spoiler here, but I won't reveal who got eliminated.

Kellogg is the 40-year-old mom from Arizona who, during Episode 1, alluded to not being able to move to Nashville because of a child custody agreement. She dives deeper into her personal story during this episode, revealing that her marriage to her high school sweetheart was a disaster.

Nashville was never an option for her, she says, adding, "I think it was because he wanted me to suffer."

To recap, Kellogg has very negative feelings about he ex. "I just hate him," she says before performing an original called "Back of My Mind."

But that came after her cover of Miranda Lambert's "Tin Man," a song Lambert wrote amid fallout from her four year marriage to...

BLAKE SHELTON!

I'll give Shelton some credit. He doesn't acknowledge planting (or at least watering) the seed for "Tin Man" in the moment. Instead he just stares straight ahead and agrees with Urban, who offers, "She sounds really good on this. This is a good choice."

I think a subtle acknowledgement of his connection to "Tin Man" could have been a great television moment, however. Here's how it couldn't happened without anyone being insulted:

Keith: Oh yeah, "Tin Man." Blake, do you know this song?

Blake: (grins) Yup.

(cuts to clip of Britnee singing chorus)

The Road is a solid show, but it needs a moment that grabs headlines to build and hold a strong audience, because right now everyone (mostly tabloid media) is trying to retrofit Keith's divorce to things he said six months ago while filming—and it's messy.

This is country music. The songs are personal and the stories that inspired the songs are well-known. To pretend otherwise is to avoid the elephant we can all see before us.