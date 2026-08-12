Fans of the Rock (Dwayne Johnson) will love "Your Dad," his new, acoustic, country ballad. His haters will roll their eyes, and then — if they have kids — listen to it a second time.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wrote "Your Dad" with former American Idol winner Iam Tongi.

The song is part of the soundtrack for the newest Moana movie.

Johnson has previously expressed his appreciation for country music and talked about his childhood in Nashville.

It's not a perfect song. In fact it's a bit saccharine and his vocals are limited, but that was the point. The Rock really never tries to extend beyond his limits. Criticism aside, "Your Dad" is the one thing every great country song needs to be.

It's authentic.

"So I'll go move those mountains / Sail across the oceans / Go show the world and prove / There's nothing you can't do / I'll pray while you're sleepin' / Watching you while you're dreaming / I hope you understand / Just how proud I am / To be your dad."

On screen, the wrestler-turned-actor is mostly known for action movies. He's busted quite a few heads — especially in early films — but he's 54 years old now and he's enjoying a public persona that casts him as friendly big guy with an eclectic history.

"Your Dad" simply would not have been possible 20 years ago, or even 10 years ago. Be honest, could the 2021 version of you ever imagined wiping away back-to-school season tears courtesy of a guy once celebrated for a pretty neato eyebrow trick?

There's not much more than an acoustic guitar backing the Rock's vocals, which is a courageous given his limited experience. It'd have been far safer to bury his message in a wash of strings but really the only other notable sounds are his children, who appear throughout the music video.

It's all very effective in a surprising way. Sure, an entire album from the Rock would be a mistake but a three-song EP could be a fun exploration into his story and values. Johnson has always been a guy who understand how not to overstay a welcome.

Trust that will continue.

Top 13 Country Songs of 2026, Ranked Spoiler alert: you're going to find : you're going to find Ella Langley on this list of the Top Country Songs of 2026. In fact, you may spot her more than once.

That shouldn't surprise anyone as no one in country has been as successful in all the ways this year, but she's not the only woman representing. Count six females, including a singer with an edge for newbie of 2026.

We'll update as new songs are released in 2026 and the final list will drop in December. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes