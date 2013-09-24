‘The Voice’ Wins at 2013 Emmy Awards

'The Voice' won two 2013 Emmy Awards and left one reality show producer more than a little angry. The NBC show -- which features country's Blake Shelton as one of four coaches -- won the Outstanding Reality Competition Emmy over several other high-profile shows, including 'Amazing Race.'

'American Idol' was not nominated. The snub appears to have bothered former producer Nigel Lythgoe, and he grew even more irritated after the NBC show won.

"Shocked that The Voice won," he tweeted. "Not so much for #SYTYCD but for #AmericanIdol. The first, the best and the program that changed the face of TV."

Lythgoe is the current producer of 'So You Think You Can Dance,' which was also nominated. "I'm talking about over the 11 years American Idol changed the face of television across the World it didn't win an Emmy," he clarified later. Not just lately."

Producer Mark Burnett had an answer to critics during a press conference following the win. "People said these shows would never work without humiliation, and that’s not true," he said, according to Variety. "Americans love kindness and great music.”

'The Voice' also took the Outstanding Lighting Design Emmy, but lost in two other technical categories. Season 5 kicked off Monday (Sept. 23) on NBC.