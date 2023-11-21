The Voice Season 24 Playoffs have kicked off, and Niall Horan’s team is up first!

During the Playoffs, coaches are faced with whittling down their teams from six to three contestants. One of those contestants who was fighting to keep her spot in the singing competition was Alexa Wildish. Horan challenged the hopeful with singing Sting’s “Fields of Gold.”

During rehearsals, Horan celebrated Wildish’s ability to weave a nostalgic flavor into her performance, something that he says is needed more in the music industry. Throughout the competition, Wildish has been steadily building herself a reputation of being a soulful and deeply emotional artist. Unbeknownst to Horan, Wildish revealed that she actually sang “Fields of Gold” at her grandmother’s memorial service. With that new information, it became perfectly clear that her time on the stage was going to be something special.

With some notes, Wildish was off to the main stage! Fittingly, she appeared center stage bathed in a gorgeous, warm gold light. Like other performances earlier in the night, Wildish skipped the flashy stage movements and instead allowed her voice and lyrics to be the main focus. Press play to watch the hopeful’s take on the song.

Horan’s fellow coach, Reba McEntire was the first to share her feedback, saying, “That was a great performance, I love your voice, I heard every word you were singing.”

McEntire continued with a personal tie-in, adding, “Mama was a big stickler for enunciations.” The country legend empathized that Horan would have a tough decision on which of his contestants to advance.

Like his co-coaches, Horan laid on the accolades for Wildish, specifically calling out her ability to stand out from others on his team that deliver strong, “belting” vocals. He summed it up by calling the singer “ridiculously talented” and confidently shared that the world will see it one day.

At the close of the show, it was announced that Huntley, Nini Iris and Mara Justine will advance to represent Team Niall in the next phase of the competition. Wildish was eliminated. Playoffs will continue when The Voice returns on Monday (11/27) on NBC.