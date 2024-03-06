&#8216;The Voice': Alyssa Crosby Joins Reba McEntire&#8217;s Team With Alanis Morissette Classic [Watch]

Reba McEntire added another exciting singer to her team after a powerful blind audition during Season 25 of The Voice on Tuesday night (March 5).

Alyssa Crosby, 32, auditioned for the iconic reality singing competition by performing "Hand in My Pocket," the second single from Alanis Morissette's smash 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill.

Crosby brings her own arrangement to the song in the clip below, changing up the edgy modern rock of the original recording and transforming the song into a soaring ballad. Crosby's new take on the song serves as a showcase for her strong, very powerful voice, and while she received just one chair turn, from McEntire, that's all she needed.

Though the other coaches did not turn for her, they still offered up praise for her audition, with John Legend hailing her voice as "powerful and strong," adding, "I think you're going to do really well on the show."

Dan Smyers from Dan + Shay called her voice "super dynamic," adding that he found her performance "pitchy" in some spots.

"You've got a great voice," McEntire told Crosby. "I'm just tickled to pieces that you're on my team. We'll have a wonderful time."

McEntire sealed the deal by offering Crosby some signature chicken tenders, prompting Shay Mooney to hint that he, too, was hungry: "I could eat some chicken tenders," he joked, with McEntire replying, "I'll bring you back some."

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

