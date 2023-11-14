BIAS was named the winner of his knockout round during Monday (Nov. 11) night's episode of The Voice

Although his knockout round was significantly shortened compared to the others of the evening, viewers were able to catch a glimpse of the Voice hopeful's coaching session with this season's Mega Mentor, Wynonna Judd. During her time with BIAS, Judd encouraged the singer to pull back on his power. The country legend went on to explain that sometimes “it’s not about level 10, sometimes a two or three can pull me in."

BIAS took that advice to the knockout stage and unleashed a playful version of Chris Stapleton's "You Should Probably Leave." His high energy stage presence paired with his controlled yet distinctive vocals earned BIAS a heavy helping of positive feedback.

His team coach, Gwen Stefani, shared her thoughts, saying, "BIAS, it's really rare to have someone that just has this kind of 'it' factor." She continued, "Your vocal is so great, but you don't even really pay attention to it. You're just paying attention to you and that's what an artist is."

For fans of The Voice, the montage knockout sequence already made it clear that BIAS was going to be named the winner but it wasn't officially until Stefani made the announcement.

Stefani shared what put BIAS over the top of his other two team members, "What I like about BIAS' voice is that he has this soulful quality to it, and he can do runs." Stefani went on, "He's country and he kind of surprises you with the choices that he makes. It’s really going to be hard to compete against his star power."

BIAS is now off to compete for Team Stefani in the playoffs! The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM EST on NBC.