Reba McEntire came ready for action during the final Battles on Monday night's (Nov. 6) episode of The Voice.

The country legend decided to lean into her genre by challenging two of her team members, Caitlin Quisenberry and Crystal Nicole, to sing Trisha Yearwood’s “The Song Remembers When.”

Before hitting the stage, the hopefuls were able to meet with McEntire to talk through how they’d deliver the song. She encouraged the women to focus on the meaning of the behind the lyrics and not be afraid to tap into their own emotions.

Unlike some of the other battles of the night, this one was slower and felt more focused on the words, rather than stage movements or instrumental accompaniments.

Having taken their coach's advice into account, the pair methodically moved around the stage while delivering the tender lyrics. Press play to watch Quisenberry and Nicole’s take on Yearwood’s 1993 release:

Niall Horan complimented Nicole’s “round voice” before ultimately admitting he would advance Quisenberry to the next round, based on her effective storytelling.

Next, the pair heard from John Legend, who explained that Quisenberry's voice "felt more at home" with the song choice.

On The Voice, all coaches are given the opportunity to give their feedback, even for members of the other coaches' teams — but in the end it all comes down to the coach whose artists are onstage. McEntire let the women know that they both did well, saying that she knew her friend "Trisha would be thrilled to death.”

After an internal debate and a glance up to the Big Man Upstairs for help, McEntire proclaimed Quisenberry the winner. The star explained her reasoning, saying: "Oh, Caitlin and Crystal were really hard for me. Crystal is so good, but Caitlin, the way she expresses herself, she's not only country, she's kind of a country-pop artist, so I think it'll be a lot of fun to get to pick songs for her."

Quisenberry is now headed off to compete in the three-way Knockout Rounds. The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.