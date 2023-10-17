The judges were on a mission to fill their teams during Tuesday (Oct. 16) night’s episode of The Voice.

With just a handful of spots left to fill, it was fierce competition amongst the judges, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and John Legend to finish building robust teams. Out of the 11 contestants that took the stage, Claire Heilig stood out to judge Stefani with her sultry take on Megan Moroney’s “Tennessee Orange.”

The veteran judge took a moment to be enticed, but she pressed her button after Heilig hit the second part of her audition. Stefani was the only coach to turn, but that may have been largely circumstantial, because country coach McEntire had already filled her team. Click play below to hear Heilig's unique rough and rich sound that landed her a spot on season 24.

Before heading to Team Stefani, Heilig heard from the judges, including Legend. “My favorite part of your voice is how raspy it is. That little grit in your voice. It was very cool.”

Stefani shared the same excitement about the roughness to Heilig’s voice, “I really liked how kind of dirty and gritty your voice is.” The pop hit-maker later continued, "I was just lucky that Reba was full. I'm like 'oh, my gosh. Thank God."

"The first chord you started signing, I thought 'oh, man.' Your little gravelly voice, it's real sexy, and your range is wonderful," resident country judge McEntire told Heilig. "Best of luck to you, and welcome to The Voice."

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM EST on NBC.