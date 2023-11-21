While The Playoffs haven’t started just yet, that doesn’t mean Monday night's (Nov. 20) episode of The Voice didn’t bring the action.

Instead of watching this season’s crop of hopeful contestants give it their all, viewers got to watch a captivating performance from the four coaches themselves. Ditching their spinning chairs for some time on the big stage, Reba McEntire, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan joined forces for an incredible take on the Eagles' “Take It Easy.”

While workshopping their performance, McEntire expressed how much she was looking forward to her first coach's performance: "It's so much fun to get to collaborate with the other coaches, we're going to have so much fun up there!"

Fun, indeed! During their shared time behind the mics, McEntire, Legend, Stefani and Horan showed off their vocal prowess and proved their coaching qualifications. Despite hailing from different genres, the four distinct voices blended effortlessly during their group duet. With their vocals dialed in, all four judges seemed to really enjoy themselves, grinning from ear to ear while hyping each other up.

Prior to adding their own spin to the 1972 release, Horan explained that fans had himself and McEntire to thank for the song choice. He shared that the pair were looking to choose something that mixed rock with country leanings, that thought process led the group to "Take It Easy."

"The Eagles are my favorite band ever. First concert I ever went to," explained Horan. "To be up here on The Voice stage singing 'Take It Easy' by my favorite band with the Queen of Country music, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, all these icons, it's a pretty cool moment."

Click below to see more behind the scenes from their rehearsal.

The Voice returns on Tuesday (Nov. 21) for night one of the Playoffs on NBC.