The Voice competition is getting fierce, with only 11 hopeful acts left vying for the win. On Monday night (Nov. 22), each of the remaining contestants took to the stage for their chance to make it into the next phase of the competition.

One of them was Team Kelly's Girl Named Tom.

The sibling trio — made up of Caleb, Bekah, and Joshua Liechty — haven't delved too deeply into the country sphere previously on the show, but that changed this week when fans got to choose the song they'd cover. They tasked Girl Named Tom with singing "More Hearts Than Mine" by Ingrid Andress.

"We don’t consider ourselves truly country, so I’m a little scared," the band’s Bekah admitted, showcasing her vulnerability before the band hit the stage.

Despite stepping out of their comfort zone, "More Hearts Than Mine" proved to be a fitting choice for Girl Named Tom. With Bekah on piano and her two brothers on guitar and a single hand drum, respectively, the group took the tune to a whole new level.

The delicacy in Bekah’s soft vocals did mirror Andress' to a point, but with the added showcase of Caleb and Joshua’s strikingly different vocals, Girl Named Tom made the tune their own. All three members showcased their impressive sibling harmonies toward the end of their performance.

"I like you guys doing country," Blake Shelton said afterward of the trio, who had previously covered Kansas' "Dust in the Wind" and Radiohead’s "Creep" on the show. "When you guys come together in harmony, I mean, that’s really special."

“Oh my gosh! It’s so fun to work with you all. It’s just such a blessing. This season for me, like, I just have so many people that come in, and you all are ready to work. You’re ready to challenge yourselves, and you’re ready to go outside your box. It’s just a fun time, and you all are so talented! You walked into the room, didn’t really know the song at all, and then came up with it really quick. It’s just an amazing thing what you all have. It’s powerful,” Kelly Clarkson added.

At this point in the competition, Clarkson has four artists left vying for the win. Along with Girl Named Tom, she has Gymani, Hailey Mia, and Jeremy Rosado. Thus far, Shelton is the winningest coach in the history of the show, with eight wins since its inception.

Fans can find out if Girl Named Tom secures their place in the competition when The Voice returns on Tuesday (Nov. 23) on NBC.