The heat has been turned up on this season of The Voice! The live shows officially kicked off on Monday night (Dec. 4), with 12 contestants fighting to crack the Top 9.

One of those contestants fighting to remain in the competition was Huntley, Team Niall Horan’s country rocker. For his time on The Voice live stage, Huntley decided to try out a more revved up version of The Beatles' "With a Little Help From My Friends."

Before hitting the stage with his final version of the song, Huntley was given the opportunity to workshop it with his coach and this week's guest mentor, Chance the Rapper. Chance the Rapper encouraged Huntley to open his eyes more, making sure to give the audience opportunities to connect with the artist and the song's lyrics.

Horan shared that he was looking forward to hearing his contestant's take on the Beatles classic because Huntley is "big, he’s bold, he’s really emotionally attached to this song.”

Huntley kicked things off by appearing on an empty stage backed by a completely white backdrop. As the song progressed, Huntley walked toward centerstage, where he was met by a circle of vocal support, playing into the song’s meaning. Press play below to see Huntley’s rendition of the 1967 song.

After giving "With a Little Help From My Friends" his all, it was time to hear what the show’s coaches thought. While met with positive feedback from all, Horan gave Huntley some truly unique (and loving) feedback.

He greeted Huntley with his own rock growl and accompanying hand signals before making it clear that the singer deserves to be in the competition. And with that, Huntley's fate now sits with America!

Voting for this season launched at the end of the show. Fans can vote one time for one artist via The Voice app or by visiting nbc.com/VoiceVote. Voting results will be announced during Tuesday night's (Dec. 5) episode.

