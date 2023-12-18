Jacquie Roar Nails Finale Night on ‘The Voice’ — Watch Her Performances!

The Voice finale is here, and during Monday night's (Dec. 18) episode, the five finalists were given two more chances to impress America in an attempt to be voted Season 24’s winner.

One of those finalists eager to take the stage to flex their artistry was Jacquie Roar. For her first song of the night, she chose to sing Boston’s “More Than a Feeling.” Before hitting the stage, Roar met with her coach, Reba McEntire, to talk not only about the performance, but her entire journey on the show.

It was during this session that McEntire let the viewers know that Roar, and her fighting spirit, reminded her of her younger self during the '80s and '90s.Before hearing her final take on the track, McEntire proclaimed that Roar had enough fight in her to take it all the way to the winner’s circle.

After making McEntire proud with her heartfelt and fully charged version of Boston’s 1976 hit, it was time for Roar to reveal her second song of the night. She took the opportunity to switch things up and deliver a tender rendition of "Nights in White Satin" by the Moody Blues.

Roar dazzled in the bright lights, wearing a gorgeous white gown as she confidently delivered the ballad from centerstage. In typical Roar fashion, the finalist closed out her time with a powerful and impressive note before heading over to debrief with the show's host, Carson Daly.

After hearing Roar's remarkable take on "Nights in White Satin," coach Gwen Stefani seemed genuinely curious how the contestant was able to hit her notes so flawlessly and playfully guessed at the magic behind her breathwork.

McEntire was once again left blown away by her contestant, calling Roar's delivery a "wonderful performance" before imploring America to take the time to vote for the Oregon singer at the end of the show.

Voting for this season’s winner launched at the end of the episode, so fans are able to vote one time for one artist. Votes can be submitted via The Voice app or by visiting nbc.com/VoiceVote. Voting results will be announced during tomorrow’s (Dec. 19) episode when the winner is crowned.

