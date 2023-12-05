The live shows of The Voice kicked off on Monday (Dec. 4) night!

The first contestant to take the stage was Team Reba McEntire’s Jacquie Roar. Roar has quickly made a name for herself on the show by being the “country rock diva,” a term that McEntire also used to introduce the hopeful to this week’s mentor, Chance the Rapper.

During Roar’s mentorship session with McEntire and Chance the Rapper, Roar used her time to first ask McEntire for her autograph and then how best to attack her live song. For the lives, Roar decided to tackle Lainey Wilson’s “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

After hearing her first crack at the recent release, Chance applauded Roar’s ability to connect with the audience and tell a story so well. After hearing that Roar was a little apprehensive to cover a Wilson song, especially one so new, he encouraged Roar that not everyone knows Wilson, so she shouldn’t be afraid to put her own mark on the powerful country song.

Taking that advice, Roar hit the stage dripping rhinestones against a gorgeous Southwestern backdrop complete with cactus. It seemed like Roar was having the time of her life while on stage, hitting her notes and using her stage movements to punctuate the lyrics. Making sure people had the chance to see her face, toward the end of the song, Roar flipped her cowboy hat off to the side of the stage and confidently struck a final pose.

McEntire’s fellow coach, Niall Horan offered up his feedback first. He called out Roar’s stage presence by proclaiming, “That's what comfortable looks like,” before telling the hopeful it was “by far” her best performance of the season.

When host Carson Daly asked McEntire to share some words, she playfully let the room know she was already becoming overrun with her emotions, saying, “I’m over here crying already.” She elaborated that it was nice to see Roar have a good time on the stage and look so incredibly happy.

Voting for this season of The Voice launched at the end of the show. Fans are able to vote one time for one artist via The Voice app or by visiting nbc.com/VoiceVote. Voting results will be announced during Tuesday night's (Dec. 5) episode.

