Fan week is officially underway for The Voice Season 24. Unlike some other matchups of the night, viewers of the singing competition decided to pair Jacquie Roar with a song that isn’t part of her country world: Sia's "Alive."

Roar shined with an artistic challenge — during rehearsals she confidently let her coach, Reba McEntire, know she found a version of the song that would work with her signature vocal delivery and stage presence.

Leaning into a more country rock version of Sia’s popular track, Roar showed off some of what she was thinking to the Queen of Country.

After hearing some of the hopeful's first cracks at the song, McEntire proclaimed it was “Excellent, excellent, excellent.”

Some of the feedback that the singer provided to push her contestant to the next level included becoming comfortable with not moving around the stage so much. Instead, McEntire encouraged Roar to "plant" herself in one spot for a portion of the song.

After hitting her final notes, the room seemed almost in shock with just how well Roar delivered the challenging Sia song. McEntire's fellow coach, John Legend, kicked off the feedback, telling the country singer that she "knocked it out of the park" before expressing how "stunning" it was to see her full vocal range put to the test on an incredibly hard song.

McEntire backed up Legend's praise and offered up a touching, "you did it, way to go!”

Roar and her coach will learn her fate when voting results are announced during tomorrow night's (Dec. 12) results show.