The Top 12 took the stage during Monday night's (Dec. 4) episode of The Voice, fighting to break into the Top 9!

Team Reba McEntire’s Jordan Rainer was one of those hopefuls. She decided to bring her own version of Ronnie Milsap’s “Stranger in My House” to the live shows. As usual, before taking the stage with her final version, Rainer was given the chance to meet with her coach and this week’s guest mentor, Chance the Rapper.

McEntire called Rainer her “feisty hometown girl” before explaining that her voice is undeniable, saying, “If Jordan’s signing, you know it’s Jordan.”

It was that distinctive voice that Chance the Rapper wanted to hear, so he asked the group to scale back the instruments and create some more mellow moments in order to let Rainer’s vocals shine.

Vocals aside, Rainer did have another question for the pair; she wondered if she’d be best suited to support the song with her piano playing, or if she should go with the guitar. Both McEntire and Chance the Rapper agreed that she should go the stringed route.

With her guitar in hand, Rainer gave a fiery performance on the live stage, backed by roaring flames and pyro. Press play below to see it for yourself.

Niall Horan launched the feedback portion of Rainer's time on stage. Speaking directly to the hopeful, Horan explained that she has a certain “gravitational pull” that draws everyone in. He also made sure to call out Rainer’s guitar playing abilities and how she was able to stand up against the talented guitar player in their house band.

As for McEntire? She was incredibly impressed with her team member, sharing, “I’m so proud of you I can hardly see straight!” Like Horan, McEntire took note of Rainer's stage presence, particular how she “demand[s] attention.”

McEntire wrapped it up by offering one of the best compliments an aspiring singer could earn from the country legend: “Way to go, so proud of you!”

Rainer will learn her fate when The Voice returns Tuesday night (Dec. 5). Voting for this season launched at the end of the show. Fans are able to vote one time for one artist, via The Voice app or by visiting nbc.com/VoiceVote.

