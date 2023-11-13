The knockouts continued on Monday (Nov. 11) night’s episode of The Voice.

One of the contestants fighting to keep her spot on the singing competition show was Lila Ford. For her knockout round, the hopeful singer was paired up against her fellow John Legend teammates, Deejay Young and Stee.

Knowing she had to give it her all to retain her spot on Team Legend, Ford chose to sing James Taylor's "Fire & Rain." Appearing against a dark backdrop, Ford slowly and confidently delivered the song's meaningful lyrics in a way that clearly resonated with the season's coaches. Within a minute of taking the stage, the young hopeful was already earning positive remarks from the coaches including an "I love her" from Niall Horran. See Ford's touching take on the 1970 classic by pressing play below.

During the feedback round Ford, Young and Stee all received positive comments and tons of compliments from all of the show's coaches pointing to it being a very difficult choice for Legend.

Before announcing which of the three contestants he would be advancing to the playoffs, Legend first applauded his team members on their song choice. He felt that the contestants, Ford included, picked songs that suited their individual styles and vocal strengths. That perfect song choice paired with her passionate delivery earned Ford a spot in the next round of the singing competition.

Legend explained what drove him in advancing Ford over Young and Stee to the playoffs, “All the coaches are salivating over Lila. Everybody wants to hear a Lila record."

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM EST on NBC.