The Voice live shows have officially kicked off! During Monday night's (Dec. 4) episode of the singing competition, the Top 12 gave it their all to try to clinch a spot in the Top 9.

One of those contestants fighting for a spot was Lila Forde. For her time on the stage, Forde offered up her own version of "Closer to Fine" by Indigo Girls.

During her workshopping session with her coach, John Legend, and this week’s mentor, Chance the Rapper, the pair helped Forde explore all options for the song. When Forde asked what they thought about her playing the piano for the first half before standing up to move around, Legend made sure she felt comfortable with the equipment setup before stretching her legs.

Chance the Rapper appeared intrigued by Forde’s unique delivery, something that helped her get this far in the competition, calling out the “twist and turns” she takes listeners on. He continued to praise how Forde is able to make it seem like she’s lived the songs she covers.

When it was time to hear from the judges, Legend’s fellow coach, Niall Horan, called himself Forde’s biggest fan and shared a similar sentiment to Chance the Rapper. Horan really enjoyed Forde's unique and memorable delivery method.

The positive praise continued, Legend applauded Forde’s ability to take over The Voice stage and make it seem like everyone in the room came specifically for her concert. Forde will find out her fate during Tuesday night's (Dec. 5) episode, when voting results are announced.

Voting for this season launched at the end of the show. Fans get to vote one time for one artist via The Voice app or by visiting nbc.com/VoiceVote.

