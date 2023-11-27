‘The Voice': Noah Spencer Eliminated From Team Reba

Reba McEntire got a surprise during Monday night's (Nov. 27) episode of The Voice.

When McEntire first heard one of her contestants wanted to play “Jolene” for their Playoffs song, she probably thought they meant Dolly Parton’s 1973 release. Instead, the country legend was in for a shock with a more alternative version, thanks to Noah Spencer.

For his delivery of Ray LaMontagne's "Jolene," McEntire encouraged Spencer to not just use his vocals as his sole form of communication. Instead, she asked the young hopeful to use his eyes to communicate with those in the audience.

While harnessing the emotion behind the lyrics, Spencer was encouraged to make eye contact with as many people as possible — something that he had not done during rehearsals.

During his time on the stage, he left exaggerated stage movements and flashy lighting behind. He leaned into McEntire's advice and made a noticeable effort to connect with those in the room. Watch his take on Ray LaMontagne's "Jolene."

When it was time to hear from the season's coaches, Gwen Stefani let Spencer know that he has something special about him, and she applauded the young singer's ability to really tell a story and draw the audience in with his mystery.

McEntire seemed thoroughly impressed with the work he'd put into perfecting his Playoffs song, telling him he really turned it up to a "10" since the last time she saw him.

Despite pushing himself, it was announced that Ruby Leigh, Jacquie Roar and Jordan Rainer will advance to represent Team Reba in the next phase of the competition. So, Spencer was eliminated.

Season 24 Playoffs continue when The Voice returns Tuesday night (Nov. 28) on NBC.