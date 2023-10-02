The Voice returned for its second week of Blind Auditions on Monday night (Oct. 2). Out of all the acts that took the stage, one of the standouts was Noah Spencer.

At just 20 years old, Spencer has a mature voice that he uses to fully embrace his genre of choice: Country music with a deep Appalachian influence.

Before launching into his cover, Spencer explained in his video package that he is from an area in Virginia that is known for coal mining. While showing respect for those that work in the field, he made it known he was thankful for the opportunity to pursue music.

For his time on the singing competition stage, Spencer selected Zach Bryan’s “Something in Orange.” Watch here:

While judge John Legend didn’t love the deep, growl-like sound to Spencer’s voice, the other three judges did. Spencer earned three chair turns, from Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan.

Horan applauded the “grit and gravel” characteristics of the young singer's voice, and as it turns out, Horan has also tried out Bryan’s tune. He told Spencer that he had recently covered the track, and Spencer spilled that he was aware and he liked it. From there, it seemed pretty clear where Spencer was headed ... straight onto Team Niall!

After landing Spencer for his team, Horan expressed his gratitude for being chosen. He notes that Spencer is “definitely a standout voice in the competition, I am so happy to have him on Team Niall."

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.