Fan week has kicked off for The Voice! During Fan Week, each semi-finalist was asked to put their stamp on a fan-picked song.

The viewers at home weren’t messing around when it came to selecting a well known classic for 16-year-old Ruby Leigh. They paired Leigh, and her strong country vocals, with John Denver’s iconic “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Before hitting the stage, Leigh was offered the opportunity to workshop the beloved track with her coach, Reba McEntire. While McEntire liked the young hopeful’s initial attempts, she encouraged Leigh to “Ruby-fy” the track. Instead of following the song just as Denver delivered it, she asked for Leigh to lay in more yodeling and hints of her signature style.

Leigh took that advice and ran with it: In addition to adding in her distinctive yodeling, Leigh added in some higher notes than she has in the past. McEntire’s fellow coach, John Legend, picked up on those notes, calling them “clear as a bell.”

The positive praise continued with McEntire who appeared to be brimming with pride. Speaking directly to Leigh, she shared, “You did everything to perfection, you sang your butt off tonight.”

Voting opened back up at the end of the show. Leigh will learn her fate during tomorrow (Dec. 12) night's episode of the show when the group of 9 is reduced to the Top 5. Fans are able to vote one time for one artist, votes can be submitted via The Voice app or by visiting nbc.com/VoiceVote.