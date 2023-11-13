Ruby Leigh brought her distinctive yodel center stage during the latest episode of The Voice on Monday night (Nov. 13).

The young hopeful wanted to pick a song that not only gave her the opportunity to show off her impressive yodeling skills, but her overall vocal range, too. This thought process led Leigh to LeAnn Rimes' "Blue" as the perfect song to bring to the knockout ring.

Before unleashing her final take on the 1994 release, Leigh had the chance to workshop the song with this season's Mega Mentor, Wynonna Judd, and her coach, Reba McEntire.

After hearing a taste of what Leigh has to offer listeners, Judd seemed more than impressed with the youngsters traditional leanings. The country legend bestowed a high complement, saying “she obviously reminds me of a Patsy Cline.” Judd went on to let Leigh know that has a future in the industry, “we need this kind of music.”

Press play below to watch Leigh's final crack at the track!

At the close of Leigh's performance, the judges appeared totally blown away, remarking that they didn't know what was happening- everyone was just that good during the latest knockout rounds.

Coach Gwen Stefani gave Leigh some feedback on her stage presence and artistry, "Ruby everything about you is original yet you remind us of something so classic." John Legend added, "Ruby, it's like you're from another planet."

Last up, McEntire foreshadowed her decision on which of her team members she'd be advancing to the next round, "Ruby I love your voice, I can't wait to hear you sing Patsy Cline songs."

Leigh's vocal power and yodeling skills were enough to clinch a playoff seat. Ms. Monet and Rachel Nguyen were eliminated. The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM EST on NBC.