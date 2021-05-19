‘The Voice’ Season 20 Finale Will Reunite Blake Shelton and Adam Levine

The Voice fans' favorite bromance will be back in action during the Season 20 finale on Monday and Tuesday (May 24-25). Former coach Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 will be guest performers during the two-night event, reuniting the frontman with his favorite faux frenemy, Blake Shelton.

A short promo video for the finale episode teases Levine and Shelton's reunion, showing the pair — Levine with pink hair, Shelton looking sharp in dark jeans and a suit coat — hanging out on the lot where The Voice films.

"It's the reunion you've been waiting for!" teases the tweet.

Shelton, Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green were the four original coaches for The Voice when the TV singing competition began back in 2011. Green and Aguilera both left after Season 3 (though they've each made at least one return appearance as coaches), but Levine and Shelton both stuck around through Season 16, cultivating a friendship (and a bit of an on-screen rivalry) that fans loved.

Shelton is now the only remaining original The Voice coach still on the show. He's had seven teammates win throughout the 20 seasons.

Also set to appear during The Voice's Season 20 finale is Gwen Stefani, Shelton's fiancee and a former coach herself. In fact, was during their time together on The Voice that Shelton and Stefani's relationship blossomed: The two bonded over their divorces and began dating in late 2015.

During the Season 20 finale of The Voice, Stefani will perform with rapper Saweetie. Country's own Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini are also among the guest performers set to appear.

The Voice airs at 8PM ET on NBC. Look for a first night of performances to take place on Monday (May 24), followed by the announcement of the show's Season 20 champion on Tuesday (May 25).

