It hasn't been all that long since The Voice wrapped up its 19th season in December 2020 (Carter Rubin was crowned the season champ in a victory for coach Gwen Stefani — at the expense of her fellow coach and fiancé, Blake Shelton). So, when does Season 20 of The Voice start?

The coaches are already eager to get back to a new season of the show — soon, The Voice will premiere an all-new batch of talented musical hopefuls and can't-miss performances. The fun kicks off when Season 20 starts on March 1, 2021.

Shelton will return once again, as the only coach who's appeared in every single season. Alongside him will be returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas. Clarkson and Legend were both on the show last season, too, while Jonas is coming back after participating in Season 18, but taking a break in Season 19. Last season, Stefani was in his coaching slot.

It's sure to be an exciting season in more ways than one, especially since The Voice is celebrating a big milestone: Season 20 marks 10 years running for the show, which premiered in 2011.

On Monday (Feb. 1), the coaches all revealed who they've selected as their Battle Advisor artists for this season. Shelton is enlisting none other than star duo Dan + Shay, who also recently appeared on the stage of The Voice to perform their holiday hit, "Take Me Home for Christmas," as part of the Season 19 finale.

In explaining why he selected Dan + Shay to be his Battle Advisors, Shelton says that they're experts in vocal harmony — something that he admits isn't exactly his forte.

"The way [Dan + Shay] come together and vocalize together and make music, I thought that would be a great mentor to have, these two. Because so many times I'm sitting here in a situation with these battle rehearsals and one of the artists will ask me a question about harmony, and I don't know crap about harmony," Shelton explains.

Battle Advisors for the other three coaches have also been announced: Glee star Darren Criss will serve as Advisor to Team Nick; Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi will assist Team Kelly and R&B and pop icon Brandy will mentor Team Legend.

Carson Daly will return once again to host The Voice for Season 20. You can watch the upcoming season by tuning into NBC on Monday, March 1.