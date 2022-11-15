Bryce Leatherwood had to perform for America’s Instant Save votes after falling into the bottom four on Tuesday night's (Nov. 15) episode of NBC’s The Voice, but he won his way into the Top 13 on Season 22.

The Team Blake contender took the stage during the final minutes of the hour-long broadcast in hopes of earning the only wildcard slot that would allow him to move forward in the competition. For his fighting moment, Leatherwood chose to do what he does best: He sang a country song.

The 22-year-old Georgian tackled a cover of Billy Currington’s “Let Me Down Easy.”

Onstage, Bryce donned the same look that he did in his last performance, which saw him sporting a cream-colored hat and black outfit while singing a cover of Travis Tritt’s “I’m Gonna Be Somebody.” This time, however, he opted to keep his guitar in its case, as he belted out the song lyrics without an instrument in his hands. Instead, he showed off his stage presence and used his body language to interact with the audience while serenading them with the lyrics.

“If I fall, can you let me down easy? / If I leave my heart with you tonight / Will you promise me that you're gonna treat it right? / I'm barely hangin' on / If I fall, can you let me down easy?” Leatherwood crooned the tune, which ended up proving to be a fitting song choice for the moment.

“Bryce never disappoints. He always comes out here and gives a solid performance,” Blake Shelton told viewers afterward. “He’s got tons of fans out here. That’s why I wasn’t too stressed about putting him in this situation, because I really feel like you have as good a shot as anybody. Not just in the bottom four, but anybody in the competition, to pull yourself back out of this situation that you’re in right now. You sounded incredible, dude.”

Leatherwood appeared in the bottom four alongside Team Legend’s Sasha Hurtado, Team Gwen’s Kevin Hawkins and Team Camila’s Kate Kalvach. And while every one of his opponents gave it their best shot, he ended up earning the most Instant Save votes to score the last spot in the Top 13 of the singing competition, while three other singers went home after Tuesday night's results show.

Leatherwood now rounds out Shelton’s team, which includes Bodie, Brayden Lape and Rowan Grace.

Fans can keep up with Season 22 of The Voice Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.