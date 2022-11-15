The Voice revealed its Top 13 for Season 22 on Tuesday night (Nov. 15), after a results show that saw several singers go home, while one remained after singing for the Instant Save.

The Live Playoffs on Season 22 are underway, which means the remaining artists hoping to advance each week have to turn out their best performances to stay in the running for the grand prize.

Tuesday's 1-hour broadcast brought plenty of tears and cheers as 16 hopefuls were whittled down to 13 as part of the season’s first nail-biting results show. Two artists from each team advanced thanks to America’s overnight votes, and coaches were faced with selecting one of the bottom two artists from their respective teams to move forward.

But that wasn’t all. The bottom four artists (one from each team) came back out at the end of the show to perform for America’s Instant Save votes one last time for a chance to earn the sole wildcard slot.

Before Carson Daly began reading off the results to viewers and the live studio audience, Charlie Puth took the microphone and stood behind a piano to deliver his songs “That’s Hilarious” and “Left and Right.”

Afterward, Daly called the first group up to the stage to tell them their fate on the program. He began with Team Blake, announcing California native Bodie and Brayden Lape, 16, who is the youngest hopeful on The Voice this season, as safe. Blake Shelton was left to choose who would advance out of Rowan Grace or Bryce Leatherwood. He picked Grace.

“I’ve gone over this over and over in my mind literally last night,” Shelton told the two talents. “Both of you killed it last night.”

Daly moved on to Team Legend, which set the bar high the night prior with songs including Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” and Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again.” Out of Sasha Hurtado, Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse and Parigita Bastola, the latter three advanced into the next phase of the competition. Legend chose Cruse, who appeared in his bottom two alongside Hurtado.

“Let me just say, yesterday I was beaming with pride,” Legend told his mentees. “Each of you gave extraordinary performances yesterday. You made me so proud.”

Team Gwen’s Justin Aaron, Alyssa Witrado, Kevin Hawkins and Kique were third to take the stage. Kique from Miami was saved by America along with Aaron, who was called an underdog in previous episodes. Gwen Stefani also chose Witrado to move on, while Hawkins took to backstage to fight for the wildcard slot.

Camila Cabello handpicked Eric Who to advance from her team, with Devix and Morgan Myles each earning enough votes from America to assume their place in the competition. Kate Kalvach, who appeared in the bottom two, ended up going home after singing a rendition of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” the night before.

Kalvach, Leatherwood, Hawkins and Hurtado all delivered performances worthy enough for a Top 13 spot. But it was Leatherwood who emerged victorious during his Instant Save moment with his take on Billy Currington’s “Let Me Down Easy.” Leatherwood’s triumph means Shelton currently has the most artists in the competition. He has four competing for the grand prize, while his co-stars Legend, Cabello and wife Stefani each have three vying for the win.

Check out all of the Top 13 performers below, and tune in next week to see new live performances when The Voice returns Monday (Nov. 21) on NBC.

Team Blake

Bodie

Brayden Lape

Rowan Grace

Bryce Leatherwood

Team Legend

Omar Jose Cardona

Kim Cruse

Parigita Bastola

Team Gwen

Justin Aaron

Alyssa Witrado

Kique

Team Cabello

Eric Who

Devix

Morgan Myles