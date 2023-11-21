While Season 24 of The Voice is entering into the Playoffs stage, the reality singing competition is already gearing up for its next installment. The show has announced it will return for its 25th season on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, with a two-part premiere that continues on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Over the summer, The Voice announced its coaches for this next chapter: Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay. It's the first time a duo has sat in a coach's chair and the first time either Dan Smyers or Shay Mooney have joined the show as coaches.

Meanwhile, McEntire will return for her second consecutive season since replacing Blake Shelton.

Country music has a history on The Voice. In addition to Shelton's 23 seasons as a coach, McEntire has also served as a team advisor for her fellow country singer and a Mega Mentor in previous seasons. Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett are just a few of the other country artists who have advised contestants over the years.

Wynonna Judd served as the Season 24 Mega Mentor.

The Voice launched in 2011 with Shelton, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green and Adam Levine serving as coaches. The show has aired two seasons just about every year since it premiered.

Shelton retired from the show after Season 23. He remains not only the longest-tenured coach, but also the winningest coach in The Voice history, with nine victories under his belt.

The two-part premiere of The Voice Season 25 begins on Monday, Feb. 26. The show airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM ET on NBC.