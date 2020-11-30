Monday night (Nov. 30) marked an all-important milestone for Season 19 of The Voice: All of the pre-taped episodes were over, done, dunsky...making way for live playoffs in which the Top 17 will be ruthlessly culled down to nine.

At the start of Monday’s first live episode host Carson Daly started off with some unfortunate news: Team Kelly Clarkson's Ryan Gallagher, who was one of the four-way knockout contenders competing for votes to grab the last space available to move forward to the playoffs, was forced to drop out...with no explanation as to why he left the competition. Viewers were undeniably shocked, but the remaining votes were counted and Team Blake Shelton's Taryn Papa was permitted to move into the next round.

That out of the way, Clarkson's roster of artists in the finals began taking their turns one by one, and out of the four she presented, Tanner Gomes established himself quickly as the country voice in her bunch. We all know how Clarkson loves a good country vocal (having won in Season 17 with the affably twangy Jake Hoot), and Gomes had no problem delivering the goods.

Gomes hit the stage with a lighthearted version of Luke Combs' "Lovin' on You," which translated a bit on the shiny and airy side in contrast to Combs' slightly dark, earthy, rollicking original, but he put his own spin on it with an unexpected key change toward the end.

One fan he certainly won over was his own coach, Clarkson. “I love you so much,” she enthused. “That was so good," she added, praising "the modulation.”

Fans are able to vote for their favorites to move forward to next week’s semi-finals at the Voice's official site until 7 a.m. ET Tuesday morning (Dec. 1). The results were originally going to be postponed from the usual Tuesday reveal to Thursday, due to a COVID-related shift in NFL coverage, but now are back on for Tuesday evening. Tune in to see who makes it through!

