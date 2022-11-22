Three artists were sent home during the latest results show on Season 22’s The Voice, winnowing the Top 13 finalists into the Top 10.

The 1-hour episode, which aired on Tuesday night (Nov. 22), featured performances by two coaches, Blake Shelton and Camila Cabello. They took the stage with their respective team members, who were still in the running for the grand prize. But, it was the fate of the contestants that folks were waiting on during the intense broadcast after America spent the last 12 hours voting for their favorite artists to advance in the singing competition.

Following Shelton’s performance of Glen Campbell’s “Southern Nights,” host Carson Daly stepped out to announce the first round of results. Reading from a piece of paper, he began by naming the first hopefuls who were guaranteed safe from elimination. They were Team Gwen’s Justin Aaron, Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood, and Team Legend’s Omar José Cardona.

After a brief 60-second commercial break, Daly resumed his role of telling viewers who made it through to the next phase of the sing-off series. He called out the names of Team Blake’s Bodie, known as the California Kid, Team Camila’s truth-teller Morgan Myles, who had all four coaches on their feet the night prior with her rendition of Beyoncé’s “If I Were a Boy,” and Team Blake’s 17-year-old powerhouse, Rowan Grace.

At random, Daly asked questions to the remaining contestants who were standing centerstage.

Turning to Brayden Lape, he asked, “Brayden. Last night Blake called you naturally talented. What has Blake believing in you meant to you?”

“I think with all of the feedback he’s given me, I’m just gonna take that into my future career hopefully, and we’ll see where it takes me,” Lape replied.

Luckily, Lape doesn’t have to take the feedback very far from the Hollywood stage. In the moments following, it was revealed that he, along with Team Legend's Kim Cruse and Parijita Bastola, received enough votes to try a go at another week in the competition.

Team Gwen’s Alyssa Witrado and Kique and Team Camila's Eric Who and Devix received the lowest number of votes by America. They were tasked with delivering a last-chance performance to try to earn the only Instant Save. After America used the final five minutes of the broadcast to enter in their votes, it was revealed that Kique emerged victorious. He now rounds out the Top 10 on Season 22’s The Voice.

Tonight’s show means Shelton is still in the best position to win it all, as all four of his artists were guaranteed safe from elimination. Team Legend comes in second place with three artists in the Top 10. Stefani currently has two artists in the running for the grand prize, and Cabello has one singer remaining in the competition.

Check out all of the Top 10 performers below. The Voice returns Monday (Nov. 28) on NBC.

Team Blake

Bodie

Brayden Lape

Rowan Grace

Bryce Leatherwood

Team Legend

Omar Jose Cardona

Kim Cruse

Parigita Bastola

Team Gwen

Justin Aaron

Kique

Team Cabello

Morgan Myles