Reba McEntire may be the Queen of Country, but she recognizes a powerful, personal performance when she hears one — no matter the genre.

During the latest round of Blind Auditions on The Voice on Tuesday night (March 5), McEntire turned her chair for a teenage contestant named William Alexander, as he delivered a smooth and stirring performance of Lizzy McAlpine's "Ceilings."

Alexander's performance fell more towards the pop and R&B genres than it did country, but he still captivated McEntire during his time onstage, impressing both her and coach Chance the Rapper, who also turned his chair, with his song's emotional prowess.

After Alexander finished his song, the coaches heard a little bit of the personal backstory that made his take on "Ceilings" so powerful.

"Singing that song, I was actually singing it for my grandfather who passed away last year," the young singer explained. "He always said that he believed in me, and it's just crazy being here now."

"Were you thinking about your grandfather?" McEntire asked him. "'Cause when I sing a song and I'm thinking about my mama ... I start gasping and then I can't sing anymore. How did you do that?"

McEntire knows firsthand how hard it can be to sing a song for a late loved one. Last fall, she released "Seven Minutes in Heaven." The song was a tribute to her late mother Jacqueline, who died in 2020 at age 93, and McEntire has said that making both the song and its accompanying music video hit her and her siblings hard.

"You're gonna have somebody with you all the time," McEntire went on to say to Alexander, as her voice started to quaver. "Oh, now I'm getting choked up and I have to start talking very high. But I thought you did a great job and your voice is a beautiful gift and I'd love to have you on my team."

The country coach dabbed tears away as Alexander deliberated between whether he wanted to join Team Reba or Team Chance — and ultimately, McEntire's heartfelt pitch won the day.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.