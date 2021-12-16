Soon after being named winners of Season 21 of The Voice, sibling trio Girl Named Tom offered a heartbreaking update on their father's cancer battle.

The group — Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty — previously revealed their dad's terminal cancer diagnosis during the Battle Rounds of The Voice, singing Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman" in his honor. A note sent to Twitter shortly after 10PM CT on Dec. 14 thanked fans for supporting them through the reality singing competition before sharing that at that very moment, their father was in "horrific pain following yet another surgery."

"The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us out here, doing what we love," the letter reads. "We cannot wait to finally all be in the same room. No matter the result on Tuesday night, we will be flying back to them as soon as possible."

As the show started, they let followers on Instagram know how influential both of their parents — Holly and Chris Liechty — have been on their musical careers.

"We grew up listening to Mom sing in the church choir & watching Dad play drums," a caption alongside a photo of the couple says. "Mom loved hearing us play the piano as she did the dishes, and BOY did she have us practice. Dad would often come into our room at night (we shared one room for a time!) and play his guitar and sing us to sleep. He’s got great writing skills & we attribute a lot of our inspiration to him."

The message that Girl Named Tom shared on Tuesday night is positive and full of gratitude for the journey they've been on in 2021. They recognize that some might see their dad's cancer battle as a distraction, but in actuality, it was a joyful distraction. "The Voice has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect and marvel at the love we have for each other," they share.

Girl Named Tom were on Kelly Clarkson's team. Team Blake Shelton singer Wendy Moten was the runner-up, followed by Team Blake's Paris Winningham.